PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' interaction planned for Wednesday

The much-awaited interaction, which aims to boost the morale and confidence of students, will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through video conference.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world in the the fourth edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" discussion on examinations on Wednesday.

The PM will interact with students, parents, and teachers regarding the upcoming Board exams and sharing tips on how to deal with academic stress.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 from May 4 and no changes have been made so far.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April...," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

