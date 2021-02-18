PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to include parents, teachers

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a much-awaited annual event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) "On popular demand", the fourth edition of discussion on examination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year will engage parents as well as teachers of those students who will nominate themselves in the annual interaction which aims to boost morale and confidence.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will commence through Prime Minister's social media platform, and that the registration process of of the interaction will include school students, teachers and parents.

Pokhriyal informed that this time the programme will be held virtually.

The Minister further stated that questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of class 9 to 12 will be invited through MyGov platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

Nishank also informed that school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected through an online creative writing competition designed specifically for them on MyGov platform.

"There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform. The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit)."

The portal for online creative writing competition will remain open till March 14, 2021, the Minister added.

Through his Twitter account, Modi also made it public, saying "On popular demand, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' will also include parents and teachers."

"It'll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in PPC 2021 in large numbers," the Prime Minister said.

"As our brave exam warriors start padding up for their exams, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress!."

The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

