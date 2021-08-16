POCO India becomes fastest growing brand for 2nd consecutive quarter

According to market research firm IDC, the company registered 865 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2021 with the POCO X3 Pro, POCO M3 and the POCO C3 driving the maximum sales volume in H1 of 2021.

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) POCO India has continued to emerge as the fastest-growing smartphone brand for the second consecutive quarter of 2021, a report said on Monday.

"From being recognised as just an independent brand, we have grown to become the fastest growing brand in H1 of 2021 on the back of extremely powerful devices across categories and offer the best price to performance ratio," Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said in a statement.

"As we move forward, we will continue to focus on delivering the best of the technology and introduce devices with compelling propositions and best in their respective segments," Sharma added.

The company recently announced that it has sold over 20 lakh units of POCO C3 smartphone within just nine months of its launch on Flipkart in India.

According to the company, POCO C3 has received phenomenal response from the users and continues to be an online bestseller since its launch.

The company has also unveiled its much anticipated device -- POCO F3 GT -- with the latest 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset in India, last month.

In May end, the company announced that it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest growing brand in the country.

