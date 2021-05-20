POCO M3 Pro 5G unveiled with Dimensity 700, 90Hz display

The POCO M3 Pro 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB model starts at 180 euros, the 6GB and 128GB version is 200 euros. However, the company is offering early bird deals, which drop the price to 160 euros and 180 euros, respectively.

Beijing, May 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand POCO has unveiled a new smartphone -- M3 Pro 5G -- that comes with a faster 90Hz screen and a faster chipset.

The smartphone is available in poco yellow, power black and cool blue, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch 1080p+ LCD with 400 nits typical brightness and Gorilla Glass 3.

It sports 48MP primary camera on the rear and two 2MP cameras — macro and depth. There's an 8MP camera on the front.

The company picked the 7nm Dimensity 700 chip to power its new creation. It has peak download speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps and a pair of Cortex-A76 cores, plus a Mali G57 GPU, reports GSMArena.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm jack, an infrared blaster and this one will even have NFC in some regions.

It comes with a newer Android version out of the box, Android 11, with MIUI 12 on top.

