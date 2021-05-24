POCO registers 300% growth in India in Q1 2021

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand POCO India on Monday said it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest growing brand in the country.

The brand is now among the top 3 online smartphone players in the country in just 10 months.

"Our rise to the top 3 in the online smartphone space in just 10 months was a testimony of the love and trust we have received from our fans and consumers. This trust has helped us achieve yet another milestone by achieving the highest growth among the top 10 smartphone brands in the first quarter of 2021," said Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India.