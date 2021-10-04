POCO sells over 1 lakh units of 'X3 Pro' by end of Flipkart's BBD Day 1

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Smartphone brand POCO on Monday announced that the company has sold 1 lakh units of the POCO X3 Pro by the end of Flipkart's BBD Day 1.

As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, with POCO MAD discounts, consumers can purchase POCO X3 Pro at Rs 15,499.

"With the X3 Pro reaching this milestone, POCO is also announcing the "ROM COM" Program in a way to express gratitude to all its fans. This initiative is a community-led event where POCO will be sending out X3 Pro units to popular custom ROM developers for continued community-focused development," the company said in a statement.