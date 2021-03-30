POCO X3 Pro arrives in India, starts from Rs 18,999

The smartphone with 6GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs 20,999 in three colour variants -- graphite black, steel blue and golden bronze.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday unveiled its latest smartphone X3 Pro in India that will be available on Flipkart in two storage variants from April 6.

"Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, POCO X3 Pro brings in features and performance never seen in this segment before," Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said in a statement.

"A perfect amalgamation of gaming, photography, and high performance, POCO X3 Pro comes with LiquidCool plus technology for a smooth gaming experience and features a massive battery with MMT charging technology for a 'never stop' experience," Sharma added.

The device features a dot-type bezel-less 16.9cm (6.67) FullHD+ display with 2400x 1080p resolution, protected by flagship level Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It also comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate that provides smooth lag-free performance. The display delivers punchy vivid colours and provides stunning visuals and contrast, with HDR 10 support.

POCO X3 Pro offers quad camera setup, consisting of a Computer Vision Image signal processor, a 48MP primary sensor with F/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree FoV, 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor for portraiture.

The smartphone equips a 20MP front camera for selfies and houses massive 5160mAh battery.

The device supports 4K video recording at 30/60fps and comes with several features including smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock along with Vlog mode, to capture high-resolution videos in great quality for content creation and social media stories.

In addition, it will come with features such as Night mode 2.0, Long exposure, Clone Photo and Video mode, to allow creators to move and do more beyond basic smartphone photography.

