POCSO court awards death sentence to man for minor's rape

Following the verdict, the special public prosecutor of the court asked the jail management to provide religious and motivational books to Kumar, who had admitted that he was a habitual porn watcher besides being drunkard.

Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Wednesday awarded death sentence to one Sunil Kumar (20), who was convicted of raping a five-year-old girl on February 19.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Sukesh Kumar Jain, while Lokendra Singh Shekhawat represented the court as the special public prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police, M.L. Lathar, praised the efforts of Inspector General Havasingh Ghumaria and his team which produced the challan in the court within nine days of the incident.

Ghumaria said that the accused had raped the minor on February 19 under the Pilani police station in Jhunjhunu district. The victim was playing with her siblings in the farm when Kumar came on a Scooty and kidnapped the girl. Her brothers and sisters tried to chase the accused, but they could not catch him.

The police were informed immediately and all roads were blocked under the direction of DSP Manish Tripathi. At around 8 p.m., the minor was found bleeding in a nearby village. After she was rushed to a nearby hospital, the police nabbed Kumar within five hours. As the challan was produced against the accused on the ninth day itself, the case was being heard regularly.

While over 40 witnesses were gathered in connection with the case, the police also produced 250 documents as evidence.

After the court's decision, the victim's father said that their daughter has got justice today.

During the hearing, the accused told the court that he had committed the crime in an inebriated state. To which, the court said that he drove the Scooty for about 40 km and gave chocolates and chips to the girl, which meant that he was in his senses.

The accused also confessed before the court that he was a habitual porn watcher, apart from being a drunkard.

This is the second case in Jhunjhunu district where a rape convict has been awarded death sentence after the implementation of the POSCO Act. Three years ago, a convict named Vinod Kumar was sentenced to death in a similar case.

