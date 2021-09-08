Poet-diplomat Abhay K's translation of Kalidasa's 'Meghaduta', 'Ritusamhara' win KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award 2020-21

New Delhi [India] September 9 (ANI): Poet-Diplomat Abhay K's translation of Kalidasa's 'Meghaduta' (The Cloud Messenger), and 'Ritusamhara' (The Six seasons), published by Bloomsbury India, have won the Kalinga Literary Festival Poetry Book of the Year Award 2020-21.



Among the poetry books which have received the award includes Gulzar's "A Poem A Day"(Harper Collins, India), which also includes a poem 'Shantipath' by Abhay K translated by Gulzar into 'Hindustani'.

Acclaimed writers Amitav Ghosh's "Jungle Nama"; Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar's "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World"; Gopalkrishna Gandhi's "Restless as Mercury: My Life as a Young Man Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi"; Gulzar's "A Poem a Day"; Sandeep Bamzai's "Princestan: How Nehru, Patel and Mountbatten Made India"; Shashi Tharoor & Samir Saran's "The New World Disorder", Bollywood actor Sonu Sood & Meena Iyer's "I am no Messiah" are among the prominent titles selected for KLF Book Awards 2020-21.

KLF Book Awards, established by KLF in 2021, opens up the opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The objective of the KLF Book Awards is to shape future literary icons.

During the KLF Annual Program at Bhubaneswar (December 10-12, 2021), KLF Book Awards will be conferred based on the recommendations by an independent Award Jury. (ANI)

