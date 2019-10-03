Poetry has the power to change, transform: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Poetry believes that poetry has the power to change, to transform and bring in the better social order.



Inaugurating the 39th World Congress of Poets (WCP) here on Wednesday, Patnaik said, "We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the epitome of peace and non-violence. As the world Congress of poets is all about the promotion of poetry as a natural and vital network connecting poets to the world's need for cooperation and peace; for us here, creativity coupled with peace and non-violence is taking new strides."



Patnaik said that Odisha is a land of "cultural pluralism".

Speaking on the occasion Akhilesh Mishra, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India said that poetry is the way to develop mutual understanding between us.

Indian literature and poetry are very ancient. We can develop universal brotherhood and peace through poetry, Mishra said.

Professor Ernesto Kahan, Vice President, World Academy of Arts and Culture, said "WCP is increasing day by day in terms of quality and quantity. Its main motto is world brotherhood and peace through poetry. We can bring change in the world through poetry." (ANI)

