Poets, scholars must raise voice against those who divide in name of religion: Surjit Patar

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Nine prominent poets recited their poems and songs during the Trilingual National Kavi Darbar organised by the Punjab Arts Council on the occasion of 400th Parkash Purb of the ninth Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on Saturday.



The event was inaugurated by renowned Punjabi poet and Chairman of Punjab Arts Council Dr Surjit Patar, where poets recited their poems in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Patar said that the significance of teachings, sacrifice and incomparable martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur has increased even more in the present era when the existence of many religions is threatened by divisions in the name of religion.

He said that some politicians were spreading hatred in the name of religion for their petty political interests.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji known as 'Hind Di Chadar' sacrificed his life to save all religions and downtrodden people," said Dr Patar and called upon poets and scholars to raise their voices against hatred which is being spread in the name of religion to divide people and spread the message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur to respect all religions. He also recited his poem 'Jiss tegh de ghat guru utre, uss ton khoon nahi sukda' on the occasion. (ANI)

