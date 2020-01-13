PoK has been ours & will always be: Ajmer Dargah Diwan

Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) Ajmer Shareef Dargah Divan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has openly welcomed the statement of Army chief M.M. Naravane and has appealed to the Indian government to direct the Indian Army to take whatever measure they think is right for merging Pakistan occupied Kashmir with India.

A video of Khan's appeal has gone viral on social media.

"Each citizen from every caste and creed stands with Indian Army.

"PoK has forever been a part of India... Even in 1948, now and in future too," he is seen proclaiming in the video.

The Ajmer Diwan's statement on Sunday came after General Naravane on Saturday said: "Whenever government gives a go-ahead signal, Indian Army is ready to take away Pakistan occupied Kashmir." In the video, Diwan said: "If Indian Army is ready, then what are we waiting for? I am overwhelmed on the statement of Indian Army Chief. "The Indian government should work on resolution passed in 1994 under which it was decided that the PoK will be integrated with Kashmir to form Akhand Kashmir (undivided Kashmir). "I request Indian government to order Indian Army to take any action it think is right so that PoK can merge with India and can be gifted as Akhand Kashmir to the people of India. arc/in