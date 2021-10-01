PoK national apprehended by Army in J-K's Poonch

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): A Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) national was apprehended on Friday by the Army after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.



According to the Ministry of Defence, Public Relations Unit (PRO), Jammu, the arrested person had crossed the Line of Control (LOC) from the Mendhar River in Poonch.

"Today, at about 1230 hours, one POK National (male) crossed LoC and has been apprehended by Indian Army troops along Mendhar River in Balnoi area, District Poonch (J&K)," stated the PRO Defence Jammu.

"Further investigation in the case is underway," the statement added. (ANI)

