PoK part of India, hope to have jurisdiction over it one day: Jaishankar

New Delhi, [India] Sept 17 (ANI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and the country expects it will have jurisdiction over it one day.

He said that India's position always has been that PoK is part of India.

"PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) is part of India. We expect one day we will have jurisdiction over it," Jaishankar said at a press conference here.

The External Affairs Minister was responding to a query about remarks from union ministers that if talks were to be held with Pakistan, these will be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. (ANI)