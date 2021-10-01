PoK resident apprehended after crossing LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Oct 1 (IANS) A Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) national was apprehended on Friday by the Army after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Lt. Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Today, at about 12.30 a.m. one POK National(male) crossed LoC and has been apprehended by Indian Army troops along Mendhar River in Balnoi area, of Poonch district."