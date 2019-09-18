PoK will be integrated into India under PM Modi: Jharkhand CM

Jamtara ( Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon be integrated into India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Chief Minister also lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Dreams of our freedom fighters Birsa Munda, Sidhu Kanhu have come true with the abrogation of Article 370. I want to thank Union Home Minister, on behalf of people of the state. I am sure PoK will be integrated into India under the leadership of Modi ji," he said while addressing a gathering here.

The statement from Das came just a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that PoK was a part of India and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day.

"Our position has, is and will always be very clear on PoK, that it is part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," the EAM had stated during a press meeting. (ANI)