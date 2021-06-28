PoK will not follow Imran Khan's 'puppet regime', says Bilawal Bhutto

Rawalakot [PoK], June 28 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday said that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will not follow a 'puppet regime' such as the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



"We must get this message across to Islamabad that the people of Kashmir will decide their future on their own," said Bilawal during a campaign rally in PoK's Rawalakot ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections there, reported Geo News.

Lashing out at Imran Khan, the PPP chairman said that the people of Pakistan "are being made to bear the burden of the government's failures and its slogan for 'change', adding that the people of PoK are facing Khan's inflation tsunami.

"This cowardly puppet has actually become a security risk," he said during the rally.

He further claimed that not only will there be a prime minister in PoK from PPP, but the party "will also have a prime minister in Pakistan", according to Geo News.

"Make our jiyala the prime minister and you will first and foremost see an increase in salaries," Bilawal said.

The 11th General Elections of Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region's election commission had announced earlier this month.

Earlier, the PPP leader had said that the Imran Khan-led government, saying the prime minister has brought poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country.

Bilawal on Saturday alleged that the federal government was trying to impose taxes on energy projects in PoK and strangulated people with extreme economic woes. (ANI)

