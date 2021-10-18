Pokemon Unite emerges as most downloaded mobile game worldwide for Sep

According to Sensor Tower, the countries with the most installs of the app during this period were the US at 21.8 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 12 per cent. The full top 10 ranking of mobile games worldwide by downloads for September 2021 is above.

San Francisco, Oct 18 (IANS) Pokemon Unite from The Pokemon Company, in collaboration with Tencent, emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for September 2021 with approximately 33 million installs.

Destiny Run from Voodoo was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 26.8 million installs.

The countries with the largest number of Destiny Run installs were Brazil at 11 per cent, followed by India at 10 per cent.

Garena Free Fire from Garena, Subway Surfers from Sybo Games, and PUBG Mobile from Tencent rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 4.2 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in September 2021, marking a decline of 4.3 per cent year-over-year.

The number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 746.7 million installs, or 17.7 per cent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at approximately 8.3 percent, followed by Brazil at 8.2 per cent.

Publishers in China dominated the App Store downloads chart in September, with Tencent and NetEase behind the top three most installed titles: Pokemon Unite, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and Teamfight Tactics, with the latter two games benefitting from recent launches in China.

In total, Chinese publishers had a hand in seven of the top 10 most installed titles on the App Store, including PUBG Mobile, Project Makeover from Magic Tavern, Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision, in partnership with Tencent's TiMi Studios, and Honor of Kings, also from Tencent.

--IANS

wh/ksk/