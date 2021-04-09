Pokhriyal launches made in India explosive trace detector that will reduce dependence on imports

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday launched the world's first Microsensor-based Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) called the NanoSniffer and said this affordable device will reduce our dependence on imported ones.



According to a government release, the Education Minister while speaking at the event said: "This affordable device will reduce our dependency on imported explosive trace detector devices. It will also encourage other institutions, startups and medium-scale industries to research and develop products indigenously. It is a perfect example of lab to market product."

The device is developed by NanoSniff Technologies, an IIT Bombay incubated startup and marketed by Vehant Technologies, a spin-off from a former IIT Delhi incubated startup Kritikal Solutions.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", the Minister said that this device is 100 per cent Made in India.

"NanoSniffer, developed by NanoSniff Technologies, is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. NanoSniffer is a 100 per cent Made in India product in terms of research, development and manufacturing," Pokhriyal said in the statement.

The core technology of NanoSniffer is protected by patents in the US and Europe.

The Minister appreciated that this home-grown ETD can detect explosives in less than 10 seconds and it also identifies and categorizes explosives into different classes. It detects all classes of military, conventional and homemade explosives. NanoSniffer gives visible and audible alerts with sunlight-readable colour display.

Explosives and contraband detection have become a norm at high-security locations like airports, railways and Metro stations, hotels, malls, and other public places.

Checkpoints at such locations are incorporating advanced detection equipment for rapid scanning of people and baggage. Almost all these products for explosive detection are imported at a high cost leading to the loss of valuable foreign exchange by the country. NanoSniffer is a perfect substitute for such products, as per the release.

Director of IIT Delhi, V Ramgopal Rao, and senior officials of the Ministry were present at the event. (ANI)

