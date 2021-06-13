Poland to further relax restrictions

The government announced the new rules on Friday, according to which, cultural institutions like cinemas, theatres and museums can reopen their gastronomic facilities in a limited capacity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Warsaw, June 13 (IANS) Poland will further relax the Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday as infections are dropping across the country.

Further easing has been announced for June 26, when cultural institutions, dance clubs, restaurants and entertainment fairs, public transport, sporting facilities and concerts, and gyms could reopen with different limitations or at full capacity.

The country recorded 239 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, data released by the Health Ministry revealed.

The new figures have increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 2,877,243 and 74,562.

The incidence of Covid infections has dropped below 1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Till date, Poland has administered more than 24 million doses of a Covid vaccine, and the inoculation rate has reached 22.74 per cent, according to official figures.

--IANS

ksk/