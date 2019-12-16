Police action over student protest attack on soul of India: Priyanka

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that police action in Delhi and Aligarh following the protest by students against Citizenship Amendment Act was "attack on the soul of India" and said the party will fight against it.

"The government has given a blow to the Constitution. It is an attack on the soul of the nation, youth is the soul of the nation," Priyanka told reporters at the end of her protest at India Gate in support of the students.She said it is "right of the students to protest". "I am a mother too. You entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny. Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and stand with the students," she said.Priyanka Gandhi and several senior party leaders sat on a protest at the India Gate here against the police action during students' protests over the citizenship amendment Act in the Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.The protest started at 4 pm and continued till 6 pm with Congress leaders holding placards. The placard held by Priyanka Gandhi said "Stop attacks on young students". Another placard said "not lathi and shooting, give us employment".Party leaders KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel and Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present. (ANI)