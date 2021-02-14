Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Lakha Sidhana

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) With Delhi Police continuing with its investigations in the January 26 violence during the 'tractor march' in Delhi, it has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of another key accused Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana.

Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting raids in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR in search of the gangster turned activist Sidhana, who has been in hiding since the violence on January 26. However, he has been posting videos on the social media.