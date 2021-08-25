Police arrest 26 people in Odisha's Gajapati, seize ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], August 25 (ANI): Odisha Police have arrested 26 persons including seven women in the Gajapati district on Tuesday and seized over 21 quintals of Ganja (cannabis) worth over Rs 1.5 crore from their possession .



The cannabis was supposed to be transported out of state in four mini trucks.

"Gajapati police has seized around 21 quintals of ganja worth over Rs 1.5 crore in R Udayagiri and arrested as many as 26 persons including seven women in this connection," said Dilip Kumar Nayak, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), R Udayagiri.

Police have registered a case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

