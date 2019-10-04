Police arrest accused in murder of a scientist in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Police have arrested the accused involved in the murder of a scientist at the National Remote Sensing Agency, in the SR Nagar area here.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar said, "Teams of SR Nagar police station and Hyderabad city police West Zone solved a sensational murder case that took place in SR Nagar police station limits."

"The deceased is identified as S Suresh Kumar who was a scientist at the National Remote Sensing Agency," he said.The Police Commissioner said, "Unable to contact her husband, the wife of the deceased sent relatives to the place where he was staying. The door was locked from inside and when it was opened the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood.""During the investigation, it was found that a man Srinivas was seen roaming around with the deceased. The collection of scientific evidence, call data records of the accused and confessions of the accused helped solved the case," the Commissioner said."The accused was residing in SR Nagar. The two were involved sexually and there was some exchange of money as well. The accused planned the murder and bought a sickle to commit the crime," he added. (ANI)