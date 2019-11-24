Police arrest Delhi man on charges of betting

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested Dishant Malik, a bookie involved in betting here on Sunday.

According to police, Malik was arrested red-handed while betting on the cricket match between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Durban Heats in Mazansi Super League, which is being played in South Africa.



"Local police staff of Maidan Garhi police station raided Malik's house in south Delhi after receiving specific intelligence on him. He receives bets through phone and then he places the bets as per the betting rates," the police said in a statement.

Adding that he had placed at least 59 bets worth Rs 3.36 lakhs till the time of the raid, the police officials said: "Seven mobile phones, including a Dabba phone which is being used for receiving rates, two laptops, one register having handwritten details, Wi-Fi router, set-top box, calculator, Laptop and mobile chargers have been recovered from his possession."

Further investigation to explore links of Dishant is in progress, the officials added. (ANI)

