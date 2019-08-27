Police arrest Pakistani national for helping gather information on Indian army

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): One Pakistani national was arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly helping Pakistani security forces gather information on the Indian army.

"We recovered three Indian sim cards from his possession. This is his 9th visit to Ambala since 2016. Last time when he went back to Pakistan, he gave an Indian sim to Pakistani security agencies, which they misused to gather information on Indian forces," Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jorwal said on Tuesday.



The Crime investigation agency-2 (CIA-2) arrested the Pakistani national identified as Ali Murtaza in Ambala and produced him before the District Magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

"One of the sims recovered was active while the other two were inactive," Jorwal said.

However, the police have not been able to establish that Murtaza was directly gathering information himself.

A case has been registered against the Foreign Act and Official Secrets Act and further investigation is on. (ANI)

