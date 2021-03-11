Police arrest six African nationals in Pune with drugs worth Rs 67 lakhs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Pune city police on Thursday arrested six African nationals from Tanzania and Uganda, and recovered drugs worth Rs 67 lakhs from their possession.



Acting on a tip-off received, the crime branch unit of Pune city police raided a house in the Undri area of Pune where six suspects involved in drug smuggling were apprehended.

During a search, the police recovered mephedrone drugs and cocaine worth Rs 68 lakhs from their possession.

Four Tanzanian nationals and two nationals from Uganda have been arrested, said the police.

According to the police, the accused identified as Hasan Ali Kasid, Bekai Hamis, Manda Daud, Anastazia Devid are residents of Tanzania and the other two accused identified as Persey Naiga, Shamim Nandawula are residents of Uganda.

All accused were living on a student visa in India and were involved in the selling of drugs in Pune, the police added. (ANI)

