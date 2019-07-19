Police arrested one person in BRT corridor road accident

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Police have arrested one person after a road accident which occurred on Thursday night at BRT corridor in Greater Kailash-1 police station area. Three persons were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place at Archana crossing around 11:00 p.m when a black luxury car driven by Sanidhya Garg, hit another car, seriously injuring the occupants.



The injured persons are working in CRPF as constables. The luxury car driver was unharmed while the injured were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre, the police informed.

The car driver, Vinod Kumar aged 36 and co-passenger Babu Lal aged 38 were discharged after being given first aid while the condition of another passenger, Narender, aged 24 was critical.

No presence of alcohol was detected in the body of any of the persons involved in the accident. The police registered a complaint from the injured car driver Vinod Kumar and arrested Sanidhya Garg, aged 19, a resident of Model Town. (ANI)

