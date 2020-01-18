Police arrests drug peddlers in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) In its action against drug peddlers, the police in Ganderbal arrested three peddlers and seized psychotropic substances from their possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established near Nagpo Ganderbal arrested Javid Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Devipora Kurran, and recovered 25 bottles of codeine from his possession.

In another instance, the Ganderbal police arrested Najeeb-ul-Hassan Sofi, resident of Patipora, Saloora and Asif Ahmad Wagay, resident of Nasbal Sumbal. A total of 90 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from them.

zi/rs/bg