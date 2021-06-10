Police arrests security staffer for stealing Rs 21 lakh from ATM

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi Deepak Yadav said, "Police arrested Pappu Bharti, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga within hours after a complaint of theft was lodged."

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has arrested one person, associated with a security firm, for stealing Rs 21 lakh from a HDFC Bank ATM in Central Delhi on the pretext of auditing the cash.

Yadav said that the police received a complaint on June 8 that Bharti, who came to load money in the HDFC Bank ATM at HT building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in the national capital had taken away Rs 21.02 lakh.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that the accused was working with security agency SIS Cash Services Pvt. Ltd. since the last two years. He came for audit of the money with teams. At that time, the available amount in the ATM machine was Rs 28.70 lakh," he said, adding that Bharti was in possession of the keys to open and operate the ATM machine.

"On June 8, he did not report for duty and visited the ATM alone at around 2.15 p.m. and stole Rs 21.02 lakh from the ATM," the officer said.

Yadav said that police teams conducted raids in search of Bharti at all his known hangouts. "And with the help of electronic surveillance and local input, Bharti was apprehended from his rented accommodation at Najafgarh in Delhi within hours of the incident," he said.

The DCP said that police recovered Rs 19.65 lakh at Bharti's instance.

