Police baton-charge people protesting over delay in paddy procurement in Haryana's Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday baton-charged the people protesting over delay in paddy procurement in Panchkula here.



The protestors present at Chandmandir Toll Plaza of Panchkula were lathi-charged by the police force during the protest against the Centre's decision to postpone paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier in the day, protestors break barricades and gathered outside the residence of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar in Karnal after paddy procurement delayed till October 10.

Earlier on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Prem Singh Chandumajra announced a protest against the Centre's decision to postpone paddy procurement.

Speaking to ANI, Chandumajra said, "The decision of the central government to postpone the purchase of paddy in Punjab and Haryana from October 1 to October 11 is not good. The central government wants to vent its anger against the farmers and harass them."

"There are heaps of paddy in the mandis, but the government is not ready to buy. Delaying the purchase of paddy by 11 days means the government trying to avoid the government purchases. The doubts of the farmers who have been struggling on the roads for the last one year seem to be coming true," he added.

The Central government on Friday announced that procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and has advised all the agencies to gear up to help farmers.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states. (ANI)

