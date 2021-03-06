Police burst arms manufacturing unit of Naxals in Gadchiroli district

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Police and security forces have busted an arms manufacturing unit of Naxals in Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.



Addressing media, Home Minister of the state, Anil Deshmukh said that Gadchiroli police conducted operation under Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign.

"70 of our officials were involved. The operation lasted for 48 hours and was completed. One police personnel suffered a gunshot injury and was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment," the Home Minister said.

The raid was held on March 4, at an arms manufacturing factory in Abujhmad. "We conducted the raid and destroyed the factor in a 48-hour-long operation. During the search, we found many objectionable articles apart from Naxal accessories. However, they shot one of our jawans and fled," Superintendent of Police Ankit Tyagi said.

Gadchiroli is a remote district affected by Naxal activities in the state. (ANI)

