Police busts gang responsible for 100 snatching cases in Punjab, Haryana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Commissionerate of Police on Monday busted a women snatchers' gang by arresting four people including three women and a man besides seizing gold bangles, bracelets, chain and swift car, said a statement by the District Public Relations Officer, Ludhiana.



According to the Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the gang had committed more than 100 snatchings in various parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jeeto (60), Goga (45), Rajji (40) and Sukhchain Singh (38), added the press statement.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police have seized eight gold bangles, two gold bracelets, one gold chain, a car used in a crime, fake RCs and Registration plates etc from their possession, as per the statement.

"The gang had committed more than 100 snatchings in Ludhiana, Jalandhar rural, Amritsar, Kartarpur, Moga, Khanna, Jagraon, Hoshiarpur and as well in Haryana state", according to the statement.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Jeeto is the kingpin of the gang and has been facing four criminal cases in various police stations. She is also a proclaimed offender. Goga has been facing six cases and three cases and one case is already registered against Sukhchain Singh and Rajji respectively".

Revealing about modus operandi, "Jeeto along with Goga and Rajji used to lure elderly women especially on the pretext of offering them lift or engaging the targets in a friendly conversation, claiming to be acquaintances or relatives", as per the statement.

Bhullar told the media, "CIA staff-1 was entrusted to nab the accused following which the team conducted the probe of such cases in a professional manner and zeroed in on the accused by getting sufficient details about their activities".

He said that got the tip-off and laid a trap at Goanspur village in Malerkotla district and apprehended them.

Commissioner of Police added that the gang had been involved in 11 such incidents in the jurisdiction of city police and all cases have been solved.

Bhullar lauded the CIA staff-1 team and announced appreciation certificates for the cops who busted the gang. (ANI)

