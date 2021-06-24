Police close to arresting those behind blast near Hafiz Saeed's house: Pakistan Minister

Lahore [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that the police have achieved a "great success" during the investigation of a blast near the residence of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, and culprits would be arrested soon.



According to Dawn, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid took to Twitter and said: "Punjab police will soon arrest the suspects and give good news to the people"

Yesterday, a powerful blast in Lahore's Johar Town near the residence of Hafiz Saeed killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Among the deceased was the six-year-old girl. The explosion has left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of the country's Punjab province in connection with the Lahore blast, local media reported.

Citing initial investigations, a senior police official told Dawn on condition of anonymity that about 15 kilogrammes of explosives had been planted in a car that was stolen from Gujranwala and parked near the residence of Hafiz Saeed in Board of Revenue Housing Society, Johar Town.

His residence remained safe, but many other houses and shops falling in 100 square feet radius of the blast site were damaged.

Hafiz Saeed was not at the home at the time of the blast.

The 71-year-old terrorist has been serving a jail sentence at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore for his conviction in terror financing cases. (ANI)





