Police Commemoration Parade held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijaywada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Police Commemoration Parade was held here at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Guest at the event which was also attended state Home Minister Mekthoti Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawan and Vijayawada Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Addressing the event, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister remembered the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty."For a better police system, you must remember this...The four lions on your cap represent the sovereignty of the nation. In my first meeting with Collectors and SPs, I told the department not to spare anybody who obstructs law and order," the Chief Minister said.The Chief Minister said for the first time in India, his government announced weekly offs for police. I believe this week off system will improve the conditions of police, he said and also urged Police to fight bribery and corruption.The Chief Minister also listed out various welfare measure undertaken by his government for Police Personnel.The Home Minister during her address saluted the martyrs and acknowledged that they face many problems during their service."I am a normal woman whom the Chief Minister made Home Minister. I need the support of Police department in discharging my duties," she said. (ANI)