Police commissionerate system in Kanpur, Varanasi now

Lucknow, March 25 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement the Police Commissionerate system in Kanpur and Varanasi.

A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting, held here on Thursday evening.

It is noteworthy that the Police Commissionerate system implemented in Noida and Lucknow in January 2020 and has completed one year. The results are said to have been positive with law and order showing a marked improvement.