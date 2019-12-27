Police complaint against Arundhati Roy for her DU speech

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) After her controversial speech at Delhi University, a police complaint has been filed against the author Arundhati Roy.

The complaint is lodged in Delhi's Tilak Marg police station by an advocate Rajiv Kumar Ranjan. He has demanded an FIR be registered against her and others under Sections 295A, 504, 153 and even 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 25, in yet another shocking move that has become signature style of Roy, she had urged Indians to 'lie' during census over NPR or give "fake names and addresses".

Raking up a fear psychosis among citizens, Roy had told the crowd that the NPR would serve as a database for the NRC. "But what's even more shocking was that Roy had said that the Modi government shouldn't be given the remaining four years," the complaint said. Weaving a complete false narrative that seems to be exploitative of the prevailing situation in the wake of anti-CAA protests in the country, she had remarked, "Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC." She also said things which can further muddy the situation, "But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name -- like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as Seven Race Course road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversions. We were not born to face lathis and bullets."