  4. Police Constable among two held for demanding money from company officials in Noida

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 16th, 2021, 05:20:15hrs
The accused arrested by Noida police. (Photo/ANI)

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Noida Police has arrested two persons including a constable of the Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly demanding money from officials of a company located in Sector-65 area of the city.

The accused persons have been identified as Constable Nitin Chaudhary and Sonu, a resident of Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Police arrested them after lodging an FIR at Phase-3 Police Station of Noida.
Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harish Chandra told ANI on Monday, "While probing a case, Sub-Inspector Chetan Prakash and five constables of Cyber Crime Police Station went to the company regarding a case. They brought three company staff to the police station and released them after taking Rs 2 lakhs."
Constable Chaudhary demanded more money from the company, Chandra said.
"An FIR has been registered at Phase-3 Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Five other policemen involved in this matter will be arrested soon," he added. (ANI)

