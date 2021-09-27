Police constable booked for raping girl in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): A police constable has been booked on the charges of raping a girl in the Dakshina Kannada district.



The accused constable is posted in the Kadaba police station.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the girl came to Kadaba police station to lodge a rape case two years ago. Thereafter the accused constable used to come to her home. Then he raped the girl and promised to marry her.

The incident came to light when the victim was five and a half months pregnant.

When the victim's father asked the accused cop to marry her daughter, he refused and suggested opting for abortion.

Dakshina Kannada Police has taken the accused in custody and started an investigation.

"Accused police constable is in custody. The investigation is going on," said Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada. (ANI)

