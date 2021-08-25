Police continue crackdown on vehicles with govt stickers in Chennai

The crackdown which commenced on Tuesday is continuing for the second day with several vehicles intercepted at Adayar, T. Nagar, ECR, Taramani, Triplicane, Mylapore, and other busy junctions of the city corporation.

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police is continuing the crackdown on the vehicles with government stickers after several people and drivers were found misusing them.

Additional commissioner of Chennai Police, N. Kannan while speaking to IANS said, "We received several complaints that misuse was taking place regarding Government stickers and we initiated a crackdown. If it is a government registered vehicle, the number plate itself comes with the 'G' registration."

The officer also said that private vehicles hired by government cannot put "G" in the number plates but can put up a printed sheet 'stating vehicle on government duty. This can be stuck on the front windshield of the vehicle.

According to government rules, officers with the government cannot put the 'G' sticker on their own vehicles even if they are using them for official purposes.

The Chennai additional commissioner of Police said, "Those who use the 'G' stickers can be booked on charges of cheating and their vehicles can be impounded."

It may be noted that the police commenced crackdown following a large number of complaints regarding misuse of the 'G' sticker had come to the Chennai City Police commissioner office. The stickers are mainly used to evade police checks as also to escape after violating traffic rules. Many use this as a cover to avoid paying toll fees.

Police have also received intelligence inputs about the possibility of some groups which are into nefarious activities also using the 'G' sticker and this could turn costly if a proper record of the vehicles allocated with the government, stickers are not maintained.

--IANS

aal/skp/