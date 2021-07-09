Police crackdown on rowdy menace in Bengaluru

The West division police have started a crackdown on rowdies from Thursday night. Teams involving as many as 200 policemen headed by DCP Sanjeev Patil conducted raids in Cottonpet, Padarayanapura, Arafathnagar, Haleguddadahalli areas and warned anti-social elements of strict action.

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) Following the spurt in rowdy activities in Bengaluru Central Business District, the Silicon City police conducted raids on the residences of rowdy sheeters and warned them of dire consequences if they are involved in criminal activities.

As many as 24 rowdies were called out from their dens, inquired and warned.

"The raids were conducted on Thursday night. As many as 200 staff members were involved in the operations. We acted on specific inputs on these people involved previously in crimes on harbouring offenders, holding contraband materials and it was important to check the premises. It's being done to keep a tab and supervise them," DCP West Sanjeev Patil told IANS.

The police department is also seriously considering transferring police personnel from the various stations of the Central Business District who are managing to stay put in respective stations for decades. Even if they are transferred they will manage to stay in one or the other station surrounding Cottonpet, sources said.

It may be recalled that Bengaluru was rattled by four high profile murders in a span of 15 days in last month and Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant had given out strict instructions to subordinates to curb the rowdy menace.

--IANS

mka/pgh