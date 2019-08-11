Police deny any firing incident in Kashmir valley

J&K Director General Police Dilbag Singh in a video said: "The police have not fired a single bullet so far in six days. People should not believe any mischievous and motivated news regarding firing incidents in the valley."

Dilbag Singh also said that prohibitory orders were lifted from 10 districts in Jammu.

"10 districts in Jammu are free of any restrictions. Only five towns in Jammu have some form of restriction on them. Those will be removed gradually as well, Dilbag Singh said.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani, in a separate video said: "This is to clarify some international media reports, regarding firing incident in the valley, the report is wrong. "No such incident has taken place in the valley. The valley has remained largely peaceful over the last one week. We would appreciate media agencies to act responsibly," he said. Imtiyaz Hussein, a J&K police officer, tweeted a video from his Twitter handle, showing pictures of the Lal Chowk, Dal Lake area, Batmaloo, Jehangir chowk, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Pulwama areas. While the shops were closed, many people were on the roads going about their daily chores. Restrictions were imposed into the Valley, hours before the Narendra Modi announced revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (which grants special status to J&K).