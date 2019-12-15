Police deny entering Jamia campus forcefully

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Sunday denied reports of entering the Jamia Millia University campus here in the wake of violent protests that left several injured and many vehicles destroyed.

Delhi Commissioner of Police, Southeast Chinmoy Biswal, also said that protesters were merely pushed back and that the police had not resorted to any kind of firing.

He, however, added that when they noticed stones were being pelted at them from within the campus, the police tried to enter and identify the miscreants.

"Six police personnel were injured in the violence and several protesters were detained," Biswal said, adding "some of the protesters had come prepared for violence, so when we tried to stop them on Ring Road, they started the violence". The police are unwilling to confirm if petrol bombs were used in Sunday's violence. They have also not confirmed if students were involved in Sunday's protest that led to violence. pvn/skp/in