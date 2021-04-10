Police deployed at Dhaka, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet

Haider Ali Khan, deputy inspector general at Police Headquarters, said police personnel have been put on alert and take actions against those involved in anti-state activities, violence and destruction of the government property.

Besides, instructions were given to the police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to step up vigilance and strengthen security measures, officials added.

Sylhet district police has also taken steps to build such security posts in 12 police stations of the district.

Asked about the beefed-up security, the police official mentioned, analysing security threats was police's routine work and they were doing their job and taking actions.

"The number of police members at the police stations and outposts of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) has also been increased. Up to 50 additional police personnel joined each of the police stations," confirmed a high official of SMP told IANS on Friday night.

Considering the risk, security posts have also been seen set up on the roofs and in the open space in front of some police stations, said the official seeking anonymity.

SMP Commissioner Nisarul Arif confirmed that they beefed up security measures so that any attack like the recent ones carried out on police stations did not recur in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, Shahadat Hossain Shovon, general secretary of Brahmanbaria district Chhatra League, said, "No one of Hefazat-e-Islam was involved in the violence. We consider this statement to be a mere lie and an example of ill politics."

Brahmanbaria Chhatra League President Rabiul Hossain Rubel demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of militants have shattered pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They also vandalised the office of the ruling party Awami League's Dhar Mandal union unit in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila.

The Brahmanbaria district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League on Friday warned that sedition cases will be filed against Hefazat-e-Islam leaders unless they apologise for lying about the violence.

Besides, the BCL president demanded that those involved in the heinous massacre be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible.

At least 14 people were killed and hundreds injured and government and private properties were damaged as the Islamist group locked into sporadic clashes with law enforcement agencies from 26 to 28 March in Brahmanbaria and other regions of the country during their protests and hartal over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit.

--IANS

sumi/rt