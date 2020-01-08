Police deployment in JNU campus will continue, says DCP Devendra Arya

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Delhi, Devendra Arya on Wednesday said that the situation in JNU is under control of the police and that police deployment will continue inside the University campus on the request of the varsity administration.



"The current situation in JNU is well within the control of the police. Police deployment is continuing in the JNU campus, on the request of JNU administration. There have been no untoward incidents, post the clashes that happened on January 5 in the JNU premises," Arya told reporters here.

"The cases have been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation. Some complaints have been received from the North Vasant Kunj police station which are being examined. The forensics team has also visited the university campus. An SIT has been formed," he added.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods on January 5. (ANI)

