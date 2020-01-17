Police distributes 3,000 caste certificates to tribals under 'Project Pragati' in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The District Police have distributed 3,000 caste-certificates to tribals in the Naxal-affected area here under 'Project Pragati' during the past one year.

"We have started a new initiative called Project Pragati for identification of tribals under which caste certificates, driving licenses and other documents used for identification are being issued. This will help tribals to exercise rights made for them. We have distributed 3,000 caste certificates to tribals during the past one year," Shailesh Balkawade, SP, Gadchiroli told ANI.

"In the major Naxal-affected villages of Gadchiroli, we started Project Pragati for identification of tribals through caste certificates. The villagers cannot go to the Tehsil office due to Naxal problems. So, we decided to reach the villages and distribute the certificates to the villagers. Because of this initiative, the tribals have benefitted," Vikrant Gaikwad, SDPO, Dhanora said.Pandhari Nath, Commandant, CRPF also echoed the same opinion when he said: "Project Pragati is an appreciable initiative of the state police. Because of this scheme, the tribals of the villages will get enough time for their works as the administration has taken upon itself to distribute identification certificates to them."The tribals of the area also expressed satisfaction that the government is reaching out to them to address their needs."The police department has been very helpful to the tribals of the villages. It is good that the caste certificates are being distributed amongst the tribals. I want to thank the department," Chain Singh Dhurve, a tribal said."I am very happy that I have got the caste certificate. After I gave the class 12th exam, I needed it for various purposes," Hira, another tribal said."Earlier we used to face problems in getting documents. So, it is good that the administration is distributing the caste certificates from door-to-door," Ram Singh, another tribal villager said. (ANI)