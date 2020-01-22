Police extremely vigilant for conducting free and fair assembly elections, says Delhi CEO

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Delhi's Chief Election Officer (CEO) said here on Wednesday that after the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Assembly elections, Police is extremely vigilant and is taking all steps to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.

He said this while responding to a question over the measures taken to ensure the maintenance of law and order for smooth conduct of elections in the backdrop of protest at Shaheen Bagh over CAA and NRC.



"Model Code of Conduct is in the public domain. Arrangements are being made for a peaceful election. Police is absolutely alert and is taking all steps to ensure that the conduct of the election is smooth and peaceful, "said Ranbir Singh, CEO, Delhi.

"As far law and order is concerned, the police is extremely vigilant and is taking action as required," he said.

Further on another question of leaders participating in protests, Delhi CEO said: "Whenever there will be a violation of MCC, action will be taken against the person violating it".

As many as 17 vulnerable hamlets have been identified in Delhi Assembly polls.

For Delhi Assembly polls, the cumulative nominations received is 152, the number of candidates who have filed nomination is 1029. 47,86,3,82 total voters have been enlisted out of which male voters are 8105236, female 6680277 and third Gender 869.

Delhi will go for polls on February 8 while the result will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

