Police files charge-sheet against HM module busted in J-K's Ganderbal last year

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge-sheet against a terrorist and three terrorist associates of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) module they busted in Ganderbal in September last year, the police informed on Thursday.



"Ganderbal Police, along with 5 RR, busted HM module and arrested three terrorist associates identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, Majid Rasool and Mohd Aasif Najar of banned terror outfit HM for hatching criminal conspiracy for terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists and giving support to the proscribed terrorist organisations," the police said in a statement issued.

"The investigation conducted revealed that the arrested trio had come into contact with a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist, namely Fayaz Ahmad Khan, and were being handled by him from across to take up various terrorist and subversive activities in the district," the police informed.

"After the conclusion of investigations, necessary government sanction was obtained and accordingly charge-sheet has been filed before the competent court by Ganderbal Police against the four accused persons," it added. (ANI)

