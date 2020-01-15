Police find murdered Gaurav Chandel's car in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Police found the car of deceased Gaurav Chandel, who was allegedly murdered on January 6 in Greater Noida, in Akash Nagar area of the district on Tuesday night.

The Kia Seltos car belonging to Chandel was recovered from Akash Nagar under Masuri police station limits of Ghaziabad.

"We got information that a vehicle was found here. When the details of the car were found online, we found a link to the Gaurav Chandel murder in Greater Noida," Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad told reporters.



"The concerned team in Noida has been informed about it and they will come here for investigation. We will run through the CCTV footage and provide information to the Noida police team," he added.

Gaurav was allegedly murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram and his body was found near sector-123 of Greater Noida.

On the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meerut Inspector General Alok Singh and District Magistrate BN Singh earlier visited the residence of Gaurav Chandel.

Singh extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Chandel's family and promised the early arrest of his murderers. (ANI)

