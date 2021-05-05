Police fine lockdown violators in Bihar

The police have acted strictly against people found on the streets without any valid reason. A senior police official from Patna said checkposts have been set up at 50 places to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown.

Patna, May 5 (IANS) The Bihar police and local administration have been strictly enforcing the lockdown in the state by penalising persons found violating it by imposing a fine. The Bihar government announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 5 to May 15 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Amid the alarming rise in Covid-19 infections in Bihar, Patna has reported the maximum number of new cases.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said the borders of the district have been sealed and 50 additional magistrates have been posted in the city.

Police personnel were deployed at various places in Patna on the first day of lockdown. The roads wore a deserted look and shops remained closed due to the lockdown. Those who had to step out of their house for essential services returned home by 11 a.m.

As many as 14,794 new corona cases were reported in the state on Tuesday while 105 persons died in the last 24 hours. On Monday, 11,407 Covid-19 infections were reported in the state, of which 82 died.

A record 2,681 new cases were reported in Patna on Tuesday. The number of active patients in the state has reached 1,10,430.

